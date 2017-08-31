Counting the cost in Donegal, after last week's flooding

The cost of repairing the damage caused by the recent flash floods in the Inishowen peninsula is expected to run into tens of millions.

Councillor Bernard McGuinness said that the cost of essential works would be ‘colossal’, adding that the road repair work alone could run into millions.

Cllr. McGuinness said: “The end figure will be colossal. I couldn’t put a figure on what the overall cost will be as there are so many different areas affected.”

Cllr. McGuinness added that the Inishowen Municipal District will be expecting weekly reports on the issue and said that he has asked Donegal County Council (DCC) to employ contractors, where needed, and to bring more staff into Inishowen to carry out vital repair work.

Up to 50 families are registered with Donegal County Council as being displaced following the flood. These include 21 families in Burnfoot, 14 in Buncrana and the remainder in Carndonagh, Muff, Clonmany and Malin.

In a statement, Donegal County Council says it is continuing to provide support and assistance to those affected by the devastating floods last week.

Councillor Albert Doherty said that people are still looking for the 'very basics', such as forks and knives.

He said that the topsoil of farms had been cleaned away, leaving farmers with gravel.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said that the road service are continuing to assess the impact of the floods.

The survey is expected to be completed later this week.

Cllr. Doherty said that there are up to nine families that need to be rehoused as a matter of priority ahead of the school year. He said: “These families need routine and consistency as they begin a new school year.”

"Flood Aid for Inishowen", a benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the flooding will take place in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny this Sunday. Other charity events are taking part throughout the county, country and farther afield.

Cllr. Albert Doherty said: “We welcome the funding. However, it is important in terms of coordination that some organisation would allow the funds to be funnelled through a central area to those in need.”

Up to 20 Defence Forces personnel from the Engineer Corps will construct a temporary bridge at Meenavagh and plan to have it completed by the weekend.

Work on the R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigley's Point is continuing, and culverts are currently being sourced. It is expected that this road will be open to two-way traffic in two weeks.

A number of rural roads remain closed and diversions are in place.