Donegal teachers seeing double with new Abbey VS first years

Some of the teachers at Abbey Vocational School in Donegal can be excused for thinking they are seeing double as they start the new school year with a new crop of first year students.

This year the school is in a unique position to welcome five sets of twins who are starting out on their second level education journey.

Principal Geraldine Diver welcomed all the new and existing students on Tuesday as they started out on the new school year.

Mrs Diver is pictured here with the five sets of twins who started in the school this year.

From left: Orla and Caoimhe Greene, Jack and Ethan Kenny, Roisin and Conor Gillespie, Oisin and Tiarnan Météreau and Elisha and Noah Love. (John/jmac.ie)