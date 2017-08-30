News
Aneurysm caused woman to pass out before Donegal road collision
A 30-year-old woman who lost her life a day after being involved in a road traffic accident in Donegal died as the result of an aneurysm and not as a result of injuries sustained in the road collision, an inquest into her death has heard.
Christina Ward died after being involved in a road traffic accident on the N13 at Newtowncunningham on March 23rd last year.
Caroline McGrory told Letterkenny Coroner's Court she was driving towards Derry at 8.20 am when she saw a small blue car in front of her veer off
She said she knew there was something wrong as she saw the car turn sharply back to the right side of the road.
The car began spinning around in circles and then collided with a
She dialed 999 and went over to the driver of the blue car. The driver was not conscious but was breathing.
Paul Brogan had been
As it got closer he began to slow down and then just a few feet from him, it turned sharply to the right. “I slammed on the brakes and braced for a collision and said out loud, ‘Oh my God Paul you are gone’.”
He suffered a broken collar bone, swollen ankle and a damaged breast bone but was released from
The accident “happened very quickly,” he said.
The inquest heard that
Garda PSV examiner Garda Damian Kearns said weather conditions were dry at the time. He said both vehicles were in a serviceable pre-accident condition. The Toyota Yaris had suffered massive frontal damage while the Yaris van, driven by
Garda Gerry McCauley, a forensic collision examiner, said the Yaris had inexplicably crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with the van. He said there were no “external factors” that caused the Yaris to cross to the other side of the road.
A post mortem found that
Solicitor Florence Hutchinson said the Ward family had got comfort from the fact that Christina had not suffered.
Coroner Dennis McCauley said
The coroner returned a verdict of death by natural causes.
