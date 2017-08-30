Great sadness at the passing of well-known Donegal singer

There was great sadness across many parts of the county and beyond on learning of the death of Pally Cullen, late of Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Paddy was a noted singer and musician and was well-known to all ages in the local music scene.

An affable man with an easy going and quiet charm, he was laid to rest in Carrigart on Sunday after requiem mass Church of St John the Baptist.

In his homily Fr Charlie Bryne told the large congregation the Paddy was a kind person with a quick wit and was also a great story teller and singer who will be be missed by many.

Paddy was the patriarch of a well-known musical family and often accompanied them at music sessions around the locality.



He is survived by his wife Mary Agnes sons Connor, Michael, Cormac and Daniel, daughters Sarah, Deirdre and Mary Grace, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Among those who paid tribute to the popular figure where the member of the band “In Their Thousands”.

“Rest in Peace, our dear friend Paddy Cullen. We will miss you and remember you. Thanks for all the laughter and music! Ní bheidh a leithead arís ann,” they stated via social media.