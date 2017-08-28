DONEGAL SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
DONEGAL QUARTER-FINAL DRAW: St. Eunan's against Gaoth Dobhair is big quarter-final clash
ST. Eunan's against Gaoth Dobhair will be the big clash in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior championship quarter-finals.
Killybegs will have a local derby with Naomh Conaill; Burt, in their second ever quarter-final, will meet St. Michael's, while Kilcar clash with Bundoran.
In the Intermediate draw there are a number of big clashes with Cloughaneely meeting Milford and Aodh Ruadh drawn against Buncrana.
The draws were made in the senior and Intermediate Championship and also in the Senior and Intermediate B and relegation play-offs
The full draws are
MICHAEL MURPHY SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Killybegs v Naomh Conaill
St. Michael's v Burt
Kilcar v Bundoran
St. Eunan's v Gaoth Dobhair
SENIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Naomh Conaill v Naomh Muire
Killybegs v St. Michael's
MacCumhaill's v Gaoth Dobhair
Kilcar v St. Eunan's
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Naomh Muire v MacCumhaill's
Four Masters v Ardara
INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Cloughaneely v Milford
Glenfin v St. Naul's
Aodh Ruadh v Buncrana
Gaeil Fhanada v Naomh Columba
INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Naomh Brid v Carndonagh
Losers v Downings
INTERMEDIATE B QUARTER-FINALS
Cloughaneely v Gaeil Fhanada
Glenfin v St. Naul's
Milford v Naomh Columba
Buncrana v Aodh Ruadh
