DONEGAL QUARTER-FINAL DRAW: St. Eunan's against Gaoth Dobhair is big quarter-final clash

ST. Eunan's against Gaoth Dobhair will be the big clash in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior championship quarter-finals.

Killybegs will have a local derby with Naomh Conaill; Burt, in their second ever quarter-final, will meet St. Michael's, while Kilcar clash with Bundoran.

In the Intermediate draw there are a number of big clashes with Cloughaneely meeting Milford and Aodh Ruadh drawn against Buncrana.



The draws were made in the senior and Intermediate Championship and also in the Senior and Intermediate B and relegation play-offs

The full draws are

MICHAEL MURPHY SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Killybegs v Naomh Conaill

St. Michael's v Burt

Kilcar v Bundoran

St. Eunan's v Gaoth Dobhair

SENIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Naomh Conaill v Naomh Muire

Killybegs v St. Michael's

MacCumhaill's v Gaoth Dobhair

Kilcar v St. Eunan's

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Naomh Muire v MacCumhaill's

Four Masters v Ardara

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Cloughaneely v Milford

Glenfin v St. Naul's

Aodh Ruadh v Buncrana

Gaeil Fhanada v Naomh Columba

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Naomh Brid v Carndonagh

Losers v Downings

INTERMEDIATE B QUARTER-FINALS

Cloughaneely v Gaeil Fhanada

Glenfin v St. Naul's

Milford v Naomh Columba

Buncrana v Aodh Ruadh