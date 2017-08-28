Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, August 28th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Seamus McGroary, Owenboy, Donegal town

- Cora Heraghty, Inver Village, Inver

- Sadie Moran, Munagh, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

- Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties

- Michael McGlynn, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh

- Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny

- Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford

Seamus McGroary, Owenboy, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, at Donegal Hospice, of Seamus McGroary, Owenboy, Donegal town.

Reposing at his home from 7pm this evening, Monday.

Removal on Wednesday for 1pm funeral Mass to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, Donegal town, with interment in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. House private please. Family and close friends welcome.

Cora Heraghty, Inver Village, Inver

The death has taken place of Cora Heraghty, Inver Village, Inver.

Reposing at her late residence from 2pm today, Monday, August 28th.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by

burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Sadie Moran, Munagh, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, of Sadie Moran, Munagh, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home at 3pm on Monday, 28th August, going to her residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, 30th August, leaving her home at 10.30am and going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The sudden death has taken place of retired Garda sergeant, Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey and formerly Curragh, Cloonminda, Glenamaddy, Co. Galway.

Remains reposing at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 29th, from 5pm. Funeral leaving his home at 10.40am on Thursday, Aug. 31st, for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties

The death has taken of Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am going to St Connell’s church Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Michael McGlynn, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Michael McGlynn, St Anne’s Nursing Home, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon, on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm, to St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny.

Michael's remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am on Sunday, August 27th.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford

The death has taken place of Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove Dublin, formerly of Milford.

Reposing Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

