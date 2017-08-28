Are Armagh duo McConville and McEntee in the race for Donegal manager?

Could there be a surprise in the race to become the next Donegal senior team manager?

The deadline for nominations closed on Saturday last at 6 p.m. and it is believed that one club has nominated Crossmaglen pair Oisin McConville and Tony McEntee.

At present McEntee is involved in the backroom team of Mayo and with the Connacht side winning the All-Ireland semi-final replay on Saturday, he may be ruled out of entering the race.

However, we will have to wait until Thursday of this week before we know the full list of candidates for the contest. Declan Bonner and Gary McDaid are the only names that we can be sure of that are nominated, but names such as Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney and Cathal Corey are also being mentioned.

However, news of the Crossmaglen pair of McConville and McEntee being involved will certainly increase the speculation around the post.