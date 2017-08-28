Daniel O'Donnell and country stars holding concert to help Donegal flood victims

Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter and a host of country stars will take to the stage on Sunday for a concert to benefit Inishowen people affected by last week's devastating flooding.

"Flood Aid for Inishowen" is set for 3pm on Sunday, September 3rd, at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

“I’m sure like myself you are all shocked and horrified but thank God nobody lost their lives,” Daniel said, in a video posted to social media. Nevertheless, he said, a lot of people have suffered.

Daniel said that they hope the concert will not only raise money to assist people in Inishowen, but also show Inishowen people the support that is out there for them, and that they are being heard.

Daniel will be joined on stage by Declan Nearney, Johnny Brady, Dominic and Barry Kirwan, and Nathan Carter with the house band.

During Daniel's current sold-out Irish tour, he saw reports of the devastation in Donegal unfold on television news and immediately responded to a call from local woman Deirdre Grant, who was putting together a fundraising event.

A few phone calls later and a line-up of stars emerged for “Flood Aid for Inishowen”.

TV3 television personality Noel Cunningham will host the show, assisted by Phil Mack from the Keep it Country Music Channel.

The organisers have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the many people who have already contacted them offering help.

Tickets are €30 and available through local outlets and at the Aura, and will be available through Ticketmaster from midweek.

All proceeds, after costs, are going to the Red Cross and all artists have offered their services free of charge.