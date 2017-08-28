Remembering former Donegal council engineer: James McShane

James Charles (Jimmy) McShane was born in Bogagh, Carrick, Co. Donegal on 10th December 1928, the youngest of seven children of Michael and Mary Ellen McShane. His formative years were spent in Carrick National school.

James won an academic scholarship to secondary school and boarded in St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny. He attained exceptionally high grades in the Leaving Certificate, taking first place in the county in mathematics. He studied civil engineering in UCD and graduated with honours in 1950.

His career path with various county councils started from his first appointment in Donegal. He then made his mark in other counties, through Roscommon, Waterford, Dublin and finally returning to his native Donegal in 1973.

James was promoted to county engineer and remained in this position until his retirement in 1993. He had the distinction of being the first Donegal man to be appointed to this post.

James was very committed to all areas of engineering, but since he was one of a handful with a degree in traffic engineering in Ireland in the 1960s, it was his expertise in road design and traffic management which set him apart. He engineered the design and construction of the first dual-carriageway in the north-west.

James was dedicated to his Catholic faith and was very involved in his local parish. He was a very spiritual person who found great joy in living his faith.

He was awarded a master’s degree in theology and enjoyed exploring the importance of faith through discussion and evangelising. James was also an officer of the supreme council of the Knights of Columbanus.

Socially, he was bigger than life. James was a most friendly person, always approachable and with a very generous spirit. He was popular and respected in the Letterkenny community.

Although he was an avid bridge player for many years, his passion was golf! He boasted a handicap of 8 at one time.

Many tributes have been paid to him both publicly and privately. He will always remain in the hearts of his family and fiends.

He died on 13 March, 2017, and is survived by his wife, Mairead, son Eoin and daughters Sinead and Una. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.