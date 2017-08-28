Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, August 28th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sadie Moran, Munagh, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

- Paddy McCauley,Broadpath, Convoy

- Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties

- Michael McGlynn, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh

- Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly Canada

- Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny

- Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town

- Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford

- Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe

Sadie Moran, Munagh, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, of Sadie Moran, Munagh, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home at 3pm on Monday, 28th August, going to her residence. Funeral on Wednesday, 30th August, leaving her home at 10.30am and going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The sudden death has taken place of retired Garda sergeant, Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey and formerly Curragh, Cloonminda, Glenamaddy, Co. Galway.

Remains reposing at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 29th, from 5pm. Funeral leaving his home at 10.40am on Thursday, Aug. 31st, for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy McCauley, Broadpath, Convoy

The death has taken place of Paddy McCauley, Broadpath, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

House private please (family and friends welcome). House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Brimley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties

The death has taken of Johnny O'Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am going to St Connell’s church Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Michael McGlynn, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Michael McGlynn, St Anne’s Nursing Home, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and formerly of Cashel, Rossnowlagh.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon, on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm, to St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly Canada

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Smyth, nee O’Donnell, Derrydrul and formerly from Canada at Aras Gweedore.

Her remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe today, Sunday, from 5pm, with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross. Interment afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery.

Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey, 7A Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny.

Michael's remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am today, Sunday, August 27th.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Ava Maria Fehilly Harrington, 1 Lurganboy, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her residence from 1pm today (Saturday). House private please.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.

Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove, Dublin/Milford

The death has taken place of Vincent Geraghty, Sandycove Dublin, formerly of Milford.

Reposing Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Bernard (Barney) Crawley, Saltpans, Dungloe.

Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon today, Saturday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the Cross, Killygordon.

Family time from 11pm until 10am. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.