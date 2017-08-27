Daniel O'Donnell's 'selfie' with 2,000 fans

Playing to a sold out audience in Bundoran’s Great Northern Hotel on Saturday night Daniel O’Donnell pulled off yet another first when he managed to organise a selfie in front of up on 2,000 fans.

The Kincasllagh man wanted to get as many of his friends as possible into the photograph.

Once again Daniel proved that he is very much number one, having sold out his summer tour months in advance and putting on a non-stop performance which left his fans breathless.

The show included a live duet by video link with Charlie Pride who was performing in Enniskillen, a fitting tribute to his much-loved mother Julia, a touch of Riverdance and a great rendering of “How Great Thou Art” which brought a tear to many’s an eye in the room.