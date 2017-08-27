Entertainment
Daniel O'Donnell's 'selfie' with 2,000 fans
The singer wowed his Donegal audience
Daniel O'Donnell with Mary Duff at hi show in Bundoran on Saturday.
Playing to a sold out audience in Bundoran’s Great Northern Hotel on Saturday night Daniel O’Donnell pulled off yet another first when he managed to
The Kincasllagh man wanted to get as many of his friends as possible into the photograph.
Once again Daniel proved that he is very much number one, having sold out his summer tour months in advance and putting on a non-stop performance which left his fans breathless.
The show included a live duet by video link with Charlie Pride who was performing in Enniskillen, a fitting tribute to his much-loved mother Julia, a touch of Riverdance and a great rendering of “How Great Thou Art” which brought a tear to many’s an eye in the room.
