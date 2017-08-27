News
Shaun Doherty back on radio after leaving Highland
The former Highland Radio presenter was a guest on the Marian Finucane Show on RTÉ Radio One this morning
Shaun Doherty was back on the airwaves today.
Former Highland Radio presenter, Shaun Doherty, has been back on the radio following his departure from his popular show last month.
One of the issues discussed was the devastating flooding which hit Inishowen on Tuesday.
The 52-year-old stepped down in July after 27 years hosting the popular Shaun Doherty Show.
At the time he said the departure was to allow him to look for fresh challenges and new opportunities.
Others guest on this morning’s show included Michael McDowell, Independent Senator and former Tánaiste, and Susan Daly, Editor at the Journal.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on