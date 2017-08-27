Support continues over weekend for Donegal flood victims

Support for victims of this week’s flood is continuing through the weekend, Donegal TD Joe McHugh has said.

Nine families affected by the flooding were given support on Saturday by the Department of Social Protection while council staff are continuing to provide accommodation to those left homeless.

Some families moved into replacement homes and Defence Forces personnel also provided support.

Speaking in Buncrana on Saturday, the Government Chief Whip said: “Community welfare officers provided assistance to nine families in Buncrana this morning and those staff remain on emergency standby if they are needed through the weekend.

“I also returned to Elm Park in Buncrana where homes were ruined in the flood. I was there on Wednesday in the aftermath of the flooding and today Defence Forces personnel were helping with the clear-up.

“There were also concerns for the safety of children in particular as the river fencing had been destroyed and Army personnel are erecting a new fence there.

“Dozens of families have now received emergency payments of €150 per person to allow them to buy clothes and other items and further payments will follow in many of these cases. I met one family of six who were able to receive €900.

“It is also important that usual means testing has been set aside under this humanitarian assistance so all those earning under €70,000 a year can access full payments with only slight reductions for those over that threshold.

“Further payments are available to purchase household items and in some cases structural repair.”

A Red Cross administered scheme for small business holders, voluntary groups and sporting organisations will be finalised in the coming days.

“Soldiers helping with the clean-up are now doing so at homes where insurance assessments have been completed,” the TD said.

“I want to give a special mention to all those volunteers whose community spirit has been so incredible over the past few days and in particular local GAA clubs and sporting groups who have rallied around to offer further assistance to those worst hit.”