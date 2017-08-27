Donegal weather - Sunday, August 27th

Today will warm and humid with spells of sunshine developing through the day.

There will be the possibility of showers in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will range 18 to 21 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Tonight will be generally dry and calm, but it will be humid with mist and fog about. Patchy drizzle may also appear. Mild, with minimum temperatures ranging 13 to 15 degrees Celsius.