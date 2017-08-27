WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING: Magnificent Mona McSharry takes first ever gold for Ireland

Mona McSharry, a member of Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon, made history on Saturday night in Indianapolis, USA at the World Junior Swimming Championships by winning a first ever gold for Ireland.

The Grange, Co. Sligo native came home first in the 100m breaststroke, ahead of Faith Knelson of Canada and Zoe Bartel, USA.

And she also set a new Irish record in the process. McSharry led from start to finish, turning in a quick 31.29 en route to her winning time of 1:07.10. It took a 1:07 to make the podium, as Canada’s Faith Knelson (1:07.47) and American Zoe Bartel (1:07.63) each picked up a medal. The USA’s Emily Weiss, who won the 50 breast earlier in the meet, wound up 4th in 1:08.33.

FULL RESULT

GOLD: Mona McSharry, IRL, 1:07.10

SILVER: Faith Knelson, CAN, 1:07.47

BRONZE: Zoe Bartel, USA, 1:07.63