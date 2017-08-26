Limerick v Finn Harps: McAleer sees red as Harps lose out

Caolan McAleer is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was red carded during Saturday night’s FAI Cup second round defeat at the hands of Limerick FC at the Market’s Field.



Limerick FC . . . 1

Finn Harps . . . 0

Limerick got the win their dominance deserved with David O’Connor scoring the winner on 64 minutes.

However, they were helped in no end by McAleer’s dismissal which came 27 minutes in which he appeared to kick out at O’Connor.

The Harps man had only served a two-game ban for reaching 12 bookings. His return from suspension was seen as a timely boost for Ollie Horgan’s side going into the final series of league games. However, his red card in his first game back could lead to a three-game ban.

Speaking after the game, Horgan said he was pleased with how his team dug in after going down to ten men.

“Had it been 11 against 11, it would have been interesting to see how the game would have gone,” he said.

“But losing a man so early was extremely difficult. We had to sit in and we did quite well. To be honest though, we didn’t have an out and out chance of our own at the other end.

“Ciaran Gallagher had a good game for us and we defended well. But the sending off killed us.”

The two teams will meet at the same venue in the Premier Division next Friday night and at least Horgan and Harps will be helped by the return from suspension of Eddie Dsane. The striker sat out the second of a two-game ban on Saturday night.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Dean Clarke, Joe Crowe, Tony Whitehead, David O’Connor; Stephen Kenny (William Fitzgerald, 61), Bastien Hery, Lee-J Lynch, Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi, Peter Berki (Garbhan Coughlan, 61).

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Mark Timlin: Caolan McAleer, Paddy McCourt (Gareth Harkin, 63), Ethan Boyle, Ibrahim Keita (Danny Morrissey, 78), Pascal Millien (Sean Houston, 80), Tommy McBride.

Red card: Caolan McAleer (24)

Referee: Anthony Buttimer.