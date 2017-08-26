Donegal Association cheque presentation to Cancer Care West

Members of the Donegal Association in Dublin were delighted to attend the Annual Charity Barbeque in The Corner House Bar, Ardara on Sunday, 20th of August.

The barbeque was held in memory of Gerard and Margaret Slowey and proceeds were in aid of Cancer Care West, Woodhill Resource Centre and Downstrands Resource Centre.

The fine food and great display of local talent on show made the evening one to remember and the Slowey Family deserve great credit for organising this event so well.

Committee members were afforded the opportunity at the barbecue to present a cheque for €5,550 to Cancer Care West, the funds raised on the night of the 2016 Donegal Person of the Year Gala Ball.

Cancer Care West was originally established as The Leukaemia Trust in 1993. In March 2007 Cancer Care West opened a residential facility, Inis Aoibhinn at University Hospital Galway. This was followed in July 2009 with the opening of a dedicated Cancer Support Centre at Westside, Galway. Both these facilities have supported thousands of people affected by cancer and Cancer Care West continues to expand a range of support services with the establishment of a Psycho-Oncology service, Patient and Family Support Programme and Support Services for Children. Cancer Care West provides practical and emotional supports and services to cancer patients and their families. They provide training for Oncology medical, nursing and hospital based staff to support them in their work. They also fund a small number of patient focused research projects. Donegal Cancer Support Service which comes under the umbrella of Cancer Care West launched a new support service in Letterkenny this year for families affected by cancer. The Donegal Association in Dublin were delighted to present this cheque to such a well deserving charity which will help many patients and their families in Donegal and wider regions.

Climb Errigal event to be held on Sunday

In other news, The Donegal Association are organising an event to climb Mount Errigal on Saturday, August 26th at approximately 11am. Please contact Marian on 087 2517225 to join. Please follow the Donegal Association Dublin on Facebook for updates on all events or you may wish to join the association on www.donegalassociation.ie

Pictured above - Front L-R: Chairperson of Donegal Association Elaine Caffrey, Clinical Psychologist with Cancer Care West Charlene Haughey; Local Organiser with Cancer Care West Grainne McGettigan and Tony Dunlevy. Back L-R: Mairead Slowey, 2016 Donegal Person of the Year Stephen McCahill, Cróna O Donnell, Siobhan Shovlin, Marian Caffrey and Kathleen Sheerim. Photo Credit: John McConnell (JMAC Photography)