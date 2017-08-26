DONEGAL MANAGER LATEST: Nominations not to be released until Thursday next

While the deadline for nominations for the vacant Donegal GAA manager position closes at 6 p.m. this evening (Saturday), it is learned that the names will not be made public until Thursday next.

When contacted about the matter today, Donegal Co. Secretary, revealed the decision to keep a lid on the names for five days.

It is a strange decision as it will only lead to speculation. It is learned that the Donegal Co. Executive are to meet on Thursday next to decide how the selection process will proceed.

With news that Paddy Carr has ruled himself out, the only name which we know for sure that is in the hat is former player and manager, Declan Bonner.

But it is widely believed that there will be a number of named nominated including Gary McDaid, Cathal Corey and Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney. There could also be other names in the hat as individuals can also apply for the position.

But, for whatever reason, the Donegal Co. Board have decided to keep the nominations secret until their Executive meeting on Thursday next.

In the past, the three main Co. officers plus two others nominated by Co. Committee have made up a five-person selection committee, who would then bring a nominee to Co. Committee for ratification. We will not know the exact process until it is revealed next week.