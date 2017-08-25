DONEGAL MANAGER: Paddy Carr out of  race; McDaid, ‘Banty’ and Corey  to be nominated

Paddy Carr, the former Donegal player, is out of the reckoning for the vacant Donegal senior manager’s job.

Carr, the current Dublin club Ballymun Kickhams manager, confirmed in a short statement tonight issued through the Gaeil Fhánada club that he was not seeking the position.

The statement read: “Having given the matter very careful consideration and in light of the logistics involved and my present position of leadership in a large secondary school I’m not in a position to allow my name go forward for the position.”

The Navan-based secondary school principal went on to say he regretted he was not in a position to seek the position. He wished Donegal and the new manager whoever that may be all the best in the position and hope that he is successful in maintaining Donegal’s position as one of the top teams in the country.

The former Louth, Kilmacud Crokes and St Bridget’s (Roscommon) manager was one of a number of high profile names linked to the position.

Outgoing Donegal Ulster winning U-21 manager Declan Bonner is the only declared candidate so far for the position.

The closing date for nominations/applications is 6 pm tomorrow (Saturday) evening. Among the others linked to the position who are expected to receive nominations are former Monaghan, Meath and most recently Wexford manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, former Naomh Conaill manager Tyrone man Cathal Corey and former Glenswilly championship winning manager Gary McDaid.