HSE sets up helpline to help people affected by flooding

The HSE has set up a helpline for people affected by the recent flooding in Inishowen.

The helpline is available from 1pm today, including this weekend.

The HSE has also provided an information leaflet, ‘Coping with Flooding’, which will be available widely in the community from today. This leaflet outlines the common reactions people often experience after a traumatic event such as flooding, and what can help.

The experience of flooding this week has been very shocking, and as a result people who are directly affected will feel distressed and emotional. It is normal to feel like this after such a shocking event, the HSE said in announcing the helpline.

The emotional and practical support that is provided by family, friends, neighbours and community in general can do a great deal to alleviate the feelings of distress.

However, for some it may feel overwhelming, and the option of calling a helpline to talk to a professional could really help.

The HSE Helpline for Flooding can be contacted at 07 491 67558 between 9am and 5pm.