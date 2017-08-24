SWIMMING: Bronze medal for Mona McSharry in 50m breaststroke final at World Juniors

Mona McSharry, a member of Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon, has won bronze at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis, USA in the 50m breaststroke.

The Grange, Co. Sligo native, has been in extraordinary form this year, from winning National Seniors in April to winning gold at the European Juniors in June.

The current European Junior champion in the 50m and 100m breaststroke would probably have been disappointed with third place, given that she had been the top qualifier for the final.

Mona, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, who turned 17 this week, had secured the centre lane for the final in 31.09.

In the final she produced a time just outside her Irish record of 30.91 when finishing third.

Full result

Emily Weiss, USA, 30.78

Faith Knelson, CAN, 30.91

Mona McSharry, IRL, 30.97

It was Ireland's second medal in less than half an hour at the Worlds as Conor Ferguson has secured a silver medal in the 100m backstroke, just behind Hugo Gonzalez of Spain.

Full result

Hugo Gonzalez, ESP, 54.27

Conor Ferguson, IRL, 54.51

Daniel Martin, ROU, 54.55