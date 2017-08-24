BREAKING: Army drafted in to help Donegal flood victims

Members of the Defence Forces platoon will arrive in Donegal tomorrow morning to help with the clean-up after the flood disaster.

Confirming the news tonight, Minister McHugh, who had been in discussions with Cabinet colleague Paul Kehoe, Minister for Defence, about assistance after the devastation caused by Tuesday night’s disaster, said more Defence Forces personnel would be deployed to the county if needed.

An initial platoon – 30 Defence Forces personnel – will be deployed in Inishowen from 9am tomorrow (Friday).

“I want to thank my colleague the Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe who has been ready to assist wherever he can,” said Minister McHugh.

“I also want to thank the Defence Forces who once again remain ready to help citizens when they are in need.

“It became increasingly clear on Wednesday that as Donegal County Council tried to estimate the damage done that the picture was getting progressively worse and earlier today – having seen the devastation first hand - I asked for help from the Defence Forces and contacted Minister Kehoe.

“Many assessents of damage remain to be done. However it was also clear more help is needed on the ground.

“I’m conscious that local people in local communities are helping each other and I want to pay tribute to all those involved.

“I’ve been assured that more Defence Forces personnel will be deployed should they be needed.”