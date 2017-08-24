Donegal County Council’s 1916 centenary education pack shortlisted for national award

Donegal County Council has been shortlisted by Chambers Ireland for an Excellence in Local Government Award for “County Donegal in 1916: From the Edge”, the council’s history and heritage education pack for the 1916 centenary programme.

The education pack was one of the county council’s signature projects for the 1916 – 2016 Centenary Programme. The pack consisted of an illustrated booklet outlining the history of Donegal at this seminal period and included 19 high-quality facsimiles and suggested study topics for students.

The council was shortlisted alongside five other local authorities in the commemorations and centenaries category for the 2017 awards.



Produced in 2016, the education pack was the work of the Cultural Services Division of the county council and part funded by The Heritage Council and Donegal County Council.

Co-ordinated by the council’s archives service, the education pack was a joint project of the council's archives, Donegal County Museum, library service and heritage office, in co-operation with Donegal Education Centre. There were 5,500 copies printed and distributed to schools, academic institutions, history and heritage groups and centres, and to people interested in history. The education pack was made freely available to all, including versions in Irish and in English and online.



The Excellence in Local Government Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding work being carried out by local authorities across Ireland. Winners will be announced in November.

The cover of “County Donegal in 1916: From the Edge”, the council’s history and heritage education pack for the 1916 centenary programme.