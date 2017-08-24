Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, August 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin

- Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast

- Kathleen Martin, Glenagivney, Lecamy, Moville

- John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh

- Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver

- Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford

Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place of Cara Byrne, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot, at 6pm this evening, Burnfoot, to his late residence.

Removal at 11.15am on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast

The death has taken place of Mary (Donnie) Gallagher, Ranafast.

Reposing at her late residence from 4pm today, Thursday. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday, August 26, for 11am funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Aras Ghaoth Dobhair.

Kathleen Martin, Glenagivney, Lecamy, Moville

The death has taken place of Kathleen Martin, Glenagivney, Lecamy, Moville.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from her home at 10.15am tomorrow, Friday, August 25th, for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of John McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his mother Maureen McFadden’s residence, Moyra, Falcarragh, from 5pm this evening, Thursday, August 24th.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, August 26th, in St. Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Neighbours and friends welcome. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver

The death has taken place suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Willie Rose, Keelogs, Inver.

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles from 1pm today, Thursday, with removal at 2pm today to his late residence at Keelogs, Inver.

Removal on Saturday to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Cancer Bus and the National Council for the Blind of Ireland. Family time from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford

The death has taken place of Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford. Remains reposing at his home from 11am on Thursday 24th August until 10pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning, August 25th, in St.Peter’s Church, Milford, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Society care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

