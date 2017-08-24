NEW DEAL: Donegal Club Championship games to be shown live on eirSport

Donegal GAA are delighted to announce the live coverage of a number of our championship games.

They will be making history by being the first county to have club games shown live under a new agreement.

Donegal GAA, Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure together with eir Sport will provide live coverage on eirSport of the Michael Murphy sports & leisure senior football championship Quarter Finals X 2 and the 2 semi finals.

It is learned that there will be a financial return for the Donegal GAA coffers for the agreement.

The dates are as follows

Two Quarter Finals Sunday 10th September with a 2pm & 4pm Throw inSemi Final one Saturday the 23rd of September at 7.30pm

Semi Final two Saturday the 30th of September at 7.30pm