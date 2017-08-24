Met Éireann issues weather warning for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for Donegal just 48 hours after a large part of the county was devastated by the impact of unprecedented levels of rainfall.

In a status yellow weather warning for Donegal Met Éireann said further spells of heavy rain are expected through today and tomorrow. The warning said there is the potential for 25 to 40mm of rain to accumulate in 24 hours in Donegal.

Estimates put Tuesday's devastating rainfall in Inishowen as high as 80 millimetres in some places over a seven-hour period.