DONEGAL WEATHER WOES: RNLI's Bundoran Lifeboat Soapbox Race cancelled

As north Donegal in particular recovers from a deluge of rain, another weekend social event in Donegal has been cancelled in response to expected heavy rain on Sunday.

The organising committee of the Bundoran Lifeboat Soapbox Race, due to be held this Sunday, have been forced to cancel their event.

Sunday's event, which traditionally attracts huge crowds had already been cancelled earlier this month, it was to be held on August 6th but fears of bad weather on that date prompted organisers to cancel, but now for the second time in four weeks, the race has fallen victim to the weather.

In a statement they explain why they have had to cancel: "It is with deep regret that the organising committee of the Bundoran Lifeboat Soapbox Race has taken the decision to cancel this Sunday’s re-scheduled event at Astoria Road.

"This has not been done lightly and [the decision] was taken following an examination of several weather forecasts for the weekend; all of which point to rain on Sunday afternoon.

"Following the recent poor weather which hit the north west and the damage it inflicted, the committee feel it would be unwise to go ahead with the event which is so dependent on a good forecast for its success. The safety and comfort of the volunteers, participants and spectators is of paramount importance."

The statement went on to say that the "Bundoran Lifeboat Soapbox Race is a major fundraiser for the RNLI and to run it to the professional standard required, involves the securing of materials and services at a cost. The cancellation of the event at very short notice incurs a financial loss for the event as well as huge amount of disappointment to the participants."

The statement adds: "With all of this in mind the committee have taken the difficult but necessary decision not to reschedule the event for this year. The committee would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused at this point and again to assure everyone involved that this decision was not taken lightly."

Meanwhile the horse meeting planned for Killygordon on Sunday has also been cancelled.

* Should any of our readers be aware of planned events that have had to be cancelled, let us know by email (editorial@donegaldemocrat.com) or via facebook.