Making history in Donegal at FrielFest

There’s a rehearsed reading of Brian Friel’s Ireland-England play, Making History, directed by Mick Gordon, at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on this Friday, 25th August, at 7.30pm.

Making History examines the writing and rewriting of history through the figure of an individual (Hugh O’Neill) and explores what in today’s world we might refer to as ‘fake or alternative news’.

Mick Gordon is a former associate director of the National Theatre and the Gate Theatre in London and the Aarhus Theatre in Denmark.

The performance is part of the Brian Friel International Festival, which has returned to Donegal and Derry this month.

The five-day programme of music, theatre, readings and outdoor events, began on August 24th and runs through August 28th, celebrating the life and work of the late playwright.

Tickets to the rehearsed reading of Making History are €7 full price and €5 concession. To book, call 074 91 20777 or go online at angianan.com