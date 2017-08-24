Concert remembers the life and music of Pádraig Duggan

Musician Noel Ó Dúgáin of Clannad will lead a concert this weekend in Gaoth Dobhair to celebrate his brother Pádraig, and Pádraig’s life in music.

The concert, Oíche Ómóis do Phádraig Ó Dúgáin, in memory of Pádraig Ó Dúgáin, is on tomorrow, Friday, August 25th, at 8pm in the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

The concert will feature Noel, Norland Wind and friends.

Brothers Pádraig and Noel played with Norland Wind for some years when they took a break from Clannad, and released an album with Norland Wind.

Pádraig Ó Dúgáin passed away last year at age 67. A co-founder of Clannad with his brother Noel, Pádraig had been a member of the band for 40 years, from the band’s roots in Gaoth Dobhair to their Grammy-winning, international career.