Cherish the Ladies in Donegal this weekend

Another noteworthy gig taking place this week is Grammy-nominated Irish American supergroup Cherish The Ladies, who play An Grianán, Letterkenny this Saturday night

Cherish The Ladies are on the go for over 30 years now. They first formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been, until then, a very much male dominated Irish music scene. They’ve since recorded 15 albums and toured the world including playing at the White House and The Olympics.

The band, led by dynamic and irrepressible flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, create an evening blending virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements and stunning step dancing.

Over the years, Cherish The Ladies have collaborated with a who’s who of music greats including The Chieftains, Vince Gill, Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Don Henley and many many more.

30 years on, and Cherish The Ladies are still in constant demand worldwide as their reputation and admiration from both fans and critics alike continues to grow. The New York Times calls their music “passionate, tender and rambunctious”, the Washington Post praises their “astonishing array of virtuosity” while the Boston Globe notes that “It is simply impossible to imagine an audience that wouldn’t enjoy what they do”. They’ve also won recognition as the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and been named the Top North American Celtic Group by both the Irish Music Awards and NPR’s Thistle and Shamrock.

Cherish The Ladies play An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny this Saturday, August 26th, at 8pm. Tickets are priced at €20 available from An Grianan on 0749120777 or online at www.angrianan.com