Viper Central in Donegal

Here at The Balor, when we book a band for a repeat visit you know we like what we’ve heard. When crack Canadian bluegrass outfit Viper Central return to The Balor this week it’ll be their third gig here – which is the highest form of indirect praise I can give.

Their first, back in 2012, was actually a little bit of Balor history. It marked the first time that we retracted the seats and set up in cabaret style – a format that has proved a big hit with artists and audiences alike, the more casual format really suiting the type of music and there’s been one or two memorable nights on the dance floor too!

So, for those of you that didn’t catch them previously, what can you expect? Well, a catchy blend of folk and bluegrass that’s more than enough to make you put on your dancing shoes and tap along for a start.

Viper Central, are not just one of Vancouver's best-looking bands, they are also one of the most talented. They can rip it up bluegrass style with sweet n' crunchy harmonies and tight melodic breaks that'll make your heart soar, your feet shuffle and your blood curdle. They also take that high lonesome sound to new places with their ever evolving style influenced by Canadian roots and the traditions of American bluegrass, country, rockabilly and old-time.

As I say this will be Viper Centrals third visit to The Balor, having wowed the crowds in 2012 and again in 2015, so they come with my personal seal of approval and guaranteed good times. If roots, folk and/or bluegrass is your thing you won’t want to miss them.

Viper Central play The Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey on Wednesday next August 30th at 8pm. Admission is €15 and tickets are available from The Balor Box Office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com