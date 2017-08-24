What's On
This week's highlights in Donegal
Conor Malone's picks
An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny will host a rehearsed reading of "Making History" by Brian Friel tomorrow, Friday.
Derry Playhouse, in association with Foyle Pride, present "The Chemsex Monologues" tonight, Thursday, August 24th.
Tomorrow, Friday, August 25th, sees The Whistling Donkeys play The Alley in Strabane.
Grammy-nominated Irish American supergroup Cherish The Ladies play An Grianán in Letterkenny on Saturday night, August 26th, and Sunday, August 27th, sees a National Theatre Live Screening of "Angels In America Part 2 – Perestroika" at The Playhouse in Derry.
Brilliant Canadian five-piece Viper Central mix bluegrass, rockabilly and old-time at The Balor, Ballybofey on Wednesday next, August 30th, while Big Tom and Opry With The Stars is at The Millennium Forum in Derry.
