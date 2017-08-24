Death notices
Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, August 24th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe
- Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny
- Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses
- Vera Herron, Teelin, Carrick
- Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford
Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe
The death has occurred of Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe. Reposing at her at her late residence. Removal on Thursday morning, August 24th, at 10.30am for
Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny. Funeral Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at
Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses
The death has taken place of Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses. Reposing at his late residence. Rosary at
Vera Herron, Teelin, Carrick
The death has occurred of Vera Herron, Formerly of Teelin, Carrick. Removal from Killybegs Community Hospital on Wednesday, 23rd, at 6.30pm to St Columba's Church, Carrick. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 24th, at 11.00 am in St. Columba's Church, Carrick with burial immediately
Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford
The death has taken place of Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford. Remains
Funeral Mass on Friday morning August 25th, at
Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Society care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any Family Member.
