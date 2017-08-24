Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, August 24th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe

- Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

- Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses

- Vera Herron, Teelin, Carrick

- Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford

Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe. Reposing at her at her late residence. Removal on Thursday morning, August 24th, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund. Family time please from 9pm to 11am with Rosary at 8pm .

Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny. Funeral Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at 2pm on Thursday, August 24th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses

The death has taken place of Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses. Reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9pm this evening. Removal from there on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. A one way system will operate at the wake, entry via Frosses Village and exit on the Cranny road, Inver. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Vera Herron, Teelin, Carrick

The death has occurred of Vera Herron, Formerly of Teelin, Carrick. Removal from Killybegs Community Hospital on Wednesday, 23rd, at 6.30pm to St Columba's Church, Carrick. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 24th, at 11.00 am in St. Columba's Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford

The death has taken place of Seamus Shiels, Church Road, Milford. Remains reposing at his home from 11am on Thursday 24th August until 10pm .

Funeral Mass on Friday morning August 25th, at 11am in St.Peter’s Church,Milford followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Society care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any Family Member.

