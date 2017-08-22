Major clean-up operations underway across Donegal after flash flooding

Major clean-up operations are continuing across Donegal tonight following today's flash flooding.

Inishowen and East Donegal have been hit hardest by the floods brought about as a result of heavy downpours this afternoon.

Severe flooding has been reported in Raphoe, Castlefinn, Burnfoot, Newtowncunningham and Muff, while the inside lane of the dual carriageway from Letterkenny to the Manorcunningham roundabout remains closed as precautionary measure.

Gardaí and Donegal County Council have appealed to motorists not to take on a journey unless absolutely necessary.

Road users are asked to proceed with extreme caution.

The rain showers have eased over the last number of hours, and a relatively dry night is forecast.

Donegal County Council staff are reported to be stretched as efforts to deal with floods continue.