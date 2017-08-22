Gardaí issue warning to motorists amid fears of flooding in Donegal

Gardaí are warning motorists to take extreme care when driving in Donegal this afternoon due to heavy rain and the threat of flooding.

Heavy rain has been falling most of the afternoon leading to warnings of flooding.

A weather warning is in place for extremely heavy or thundery downpours with local spot flooding.

Donegal County Council has had personnel at the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny where water was lying this afternoon.

Garda Inspector Michael Harrison said while most of the main roads have remained free of major problems so far, minor and back roads are likely to provide motorists with difficulties.

“Motorists need to be very, very careful,” he said. “You need to slow down and give yourself time to react to water on the road. The amount of rain is exceptional, so conditions will only get worse and there will be flooding on side roads.”