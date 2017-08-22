Donegal students can consider 'available places' for third-level courses

Available places in third-level education after yesterday’s first-round offers were opened at noon today through the Central Applications Office.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) planned to make 25 courses available as of 12 noon today.

Available places are places that remain unfilled in particular courses after all offers have been made and waiting lists have been exhausted. The available places programme is open to new and existing CAO applicants at the CAO website, www.cao.ie.

LYIT made nearly 2,000 offers yesterday, up more than 3 per cent on last year. Nationally, more than 52,000 offers went out yesterday, Monday. Available places are announced depending on offers a third-level institution makes and acceptances they receive.

LYIT is holding an information day tomorrow, Wednesday at both the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses to address a range of queries, from advice on CAO and available places at LYIT or information on postgraduate, part-time or Springboard programmes.

The LYIT information event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Wednesday, August 23rd, at the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses, with staff from LYIT on hand to answer questions and offer advice.

Billy Bennett, LYIT registrar, said the available places facility enables students to make effectively a new application to CAO. There is no fee for students who already made a CAO application, though students who have not yet made a CAO application will have to pay the application fee.

Even students who have accepted an offer yesterday can apply for an available place if they find a course there that they would prefer.

Making up maths

Mr. Bennett also said that at last year’s information day, LYIT saw a number of people who had failed maths in the Leaving Certificate examination. Maths would be a requirement for most higher education courses.

In response LYIT, in conjunction with Donegal Education and Training Board, introduced an enabling maths initiative, a free, two-week course. Successful students who pass that course will be deemed to have passed the requirements of ordinary level maths.

LYIT also runs access programmes for students who want to come into higher education and offers a certificate programme in preparatory studies in higher education, beginning in September. This course is also free and is also available to Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) students.

Mr. Bennett said the programme was one of the first in the country to offer a direct route to higher education for LCA students.

Typically, LYIT sees about 100 people coming through the certificate programme each year and about 60 per cent of them go on to take a full-time programme.

Mr. Bennett said that at tomorrow’s LYIT information day there will also be information stands for people who wish to discuss such issues as fees and accommodation; the Student Union welfare office will be there as well to answer questions.

There will also be information on part-time programmes at LYIT. Mr Bennett said LYIT will have about 1,000 people taking programmes part-time, from short, 10-credit programmes to master’s programmes.