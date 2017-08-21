Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, August 21st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael McLaughlin, Bunn, Culkeeney, Malin

- Albert Manoe, Bridgetown, Laghey

- Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

- Patrick (Packie) Nee, Fy Correnagh, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

Michael McLaughlin, Bunn, Culkeeney, Malin

The death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin, Bunn, Cukleeney, Malin.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Monday, 21st August, at 4pm to his late residence.

Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday, August 23rd, to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and family only on the morning of the funeral.

Albert Manoe, Bridgetown, Laghey

The death has taken place of Albert Manoe, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Reposing at the Community Centre, Ballintra, from 5.30pm on Tuesday, with removal at 6.45pm, going to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow.

Her remains arrived home on Saturday evening in Renny. Rosary both nights at 9 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Bridget’s Church Lettermacaward, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick (Packie) Nee, Fy Correnagh, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick (Packie) Nee, Fy Correnagh, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence from 6pm Sunday 20th August.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons funeral directors.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.