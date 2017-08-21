Donegal students receiving CAO offers today

Donegal students were among students around the country waiting on the offers for third-level education made today through the Central Applications Office.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is holding an information day this week at both the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses to address a range of queries, from advice on CAO and “available places” at LYIT or information on postgraduate, part-time or Springboard programmes.

The LYIT information event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Wednesday, August 23rd, at the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses, with staff from LYIT on hand to answer questions and offer advice.

More than 75 per cent of students nationally are expected to be offered a place on either their first, second or third choice. Students have until 5.15pm on August 28th to accept.

Points are reported down for more than half of all courses, but have increased for about 40 per cent.

As students consider their next step, Paul Diver, chairperson of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), also encouraged young people in Donegal to consider a career in tourism.

The IHF said hospitality and tourism businesses around the country are seeking to recruit more than 6,000 entry-level employees each year across all areas. The tourism sector in Donegal already supports 8,100 jobs.

“Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, providing employment in every county in Ireland including Donegal,” Mr. Diver said. “It offers thousands of opportunities for young people interested in pursuing a career in tourism with enormous potential for professional development and advancement.”

He said the IHF were encouraging school leavers especially to explore the many options available, including the hundreds of specialist third-level courses on offer throughout the country for those interested in obtaining a recognised qualification.