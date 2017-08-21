Daniel O'Donnell pays tribute to Bruce Forsyth

Singing star Daniel O’Donnell paid tribute to Bruce Forsyth today, calling him an all-around entertainer and a very nice man.

Bruce Forsyth, veteran entertainer and frequent television presenter, died on Friday at age 89, after a career that spanned more than 75 years.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Daniel said that Bruce Forsyth “was a real old-time entertainer as well, so he had a lot of different areas to his career. It wasn’t just presenting on television - he could entertain in a theatre setting as well.

“He just was an all-around entertainer,” Daniel said.

Daniel met Bruce Forsyth on a number of occasions, including in 2000 when he was surprised with “This Is Your Life”.

“He was a very nice man and his wife too - she was a lovely person,” Daniel said.

Referring to Bruce Forsyth’s long career, Daniel said, “Very few have been on television that can go from one generation to the next, to the next, and we’ll have to wait and see who does it in the future, if any.”