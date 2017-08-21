DONEGAL GAA: Serious alleged incidents at Donegal club matches at weekend to be investigated

The Donegal Competitions Control Committee are set to investigate two very serious alleged incidents at club games in the county at the weekend.

The games were in Division Four of the AllSportStore.com All County League in Lifford and Convoy.

The alleged incident in Lifford involved referee Martin McKinley and a Lifford player. Naomh Padraig, Lifford were at home to Robert Emmet's. The game was abandoned after the incident and it will be investigated by the Donegal CCC when they receive the referee's report.

The second alleged incident took place in the vital top of the table clash between St. Mary's, Convoy and Naomh Colmcille in Convoy and is believed to have taken place towards the end of the game. As a result a St. Mary's, Convoy player was hospitalised.

Experienced official Jimmy White was the referee at this game and his report will also be awaited by the Donegal CCC.

St. Mary's, Convoy won the game by 0-8 to 0-7 to go top of the table ahead of Naomh Colmcille by a one point margin, 21-20.