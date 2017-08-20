DONEGAL MANAGER LATEST: Paddy Carr in Gaoth Dobhair for big club championship clash

The speculation around Paddy Carr’s interest in becoming Donegal manager increased at the weekend with the former Fanad man a spectator at the Gaoth Dobhair v Glenswilly game in Magheragallon.

Gaeil Fhánada officials were due to meet Paddy Carr over the weekend to find out if he is interested in the vacant Donegal senior position.

Reports late last week linked the current Ballymun Kickhams manager with the position.

“We haven’t nominated him yet but we will be speaking to Paddy over the weekend to find out if he is interested in the job,” club secretary Fionnuala Friel, told the Democrat/People’s Press, on Saturday night.

Carr, a former Donegal player, lives in Navan. He was interviewed for the job the last time it was vacant but lost out to Rory Gallagher.

“We nominated him the last time and if he is interested again we will nominate him again. He is a local man and we will be supporting him.”



CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP

Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s were the big winners of the weekend in games in the Donegal Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Football Championship as they booked their places in the quarter-final draw with a round of games to play.

St. Eunan’s defeated Dungloe, while Naomh Conaill needed a late Ciaran Thompson point to get past Four Masters.

In the Group of death, Gaoth Dobhair got back on track with a big win over Glenswilly in Magheragallon, while Kilcar were much too strong for Ardara, who finished with 13 men.

Glenswilly must now go to Towney next weekend and get a win if they are to stay in the race to retain their title.

St. Michael’s are in a strong position in Group A after defeating Bundoran, for whom Jamie Brennan hit two early goals for a seven point lead, but Michael’s stormed back in the second half.

Malin won the other game in the group against MacCumhaill’s and it is all to play for next weekend as Malin host St. Michael’s and Bundoran meet MacCumhaill’s.

Group B is wide open after Killybegs defeated Termon. Naomh Muire are the only team out of the equation after their loss to Burt. Burt and Killybegs are on three points with Termon on two. Burt host Termon next weekend while Killybegs look a good bet at home to Naomh Muire.