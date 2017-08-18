Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat home after demanding 14-hour rescue

The Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat crew are back home, after coming to the aid of a fishing boat with five people on board in a demanding rescue that took 14 and a half hours to complete.

This was the Arranmore lifeboat’s third call-out in a week.

The 245-tonne fishing boat had left Killybegs in the early hours of this morning, Friday, August 18th, and got into difficulty when their engine failed 10 miles north west of Glen Head.

The Arranmore lifeboat launched at 3.30am and reached the fishing boat at 5am. Weather conditions at the time were challenging, with a two-metre swell and west, south west winds of force 5-7.

After the lifeboat reached the fishing vessel in the dark they managed to get a tow rope on board, but the rope broke several times because of the weight of the boat and the high swell.

When they finally secured the rope, the lifeboat proceeded to tow the boat to Killybegs Harbour.

After the nine-hour tow, the fishing boat was safely berthed at Killybegs and the lifeboat returned to base at 6pm, after refuelling at Burtonport.

Jimmy Early, lifeboat coxswain, paid tribute to the crew of the fishing vessel.

"They were a very experienced fishing crew and knew exactly what was required to bring them safely ashore,” he said. “Now it's bedtime, hopefully.”