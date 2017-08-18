NEWS
UPDATE: Body recovered in Donegal search for missing man
A body has been found in a search for a man missing near Milford.
The search was launched this morning after it was noticed the man, aged in his 50s, had not returned to his car that had been parked near Bunlin Bridge on the road between Milford and Carrigart.
The Rescue 118 helicopter was involved in the search which was coordinated by gardaí.
The man was last seen around
Searchers recovered the body about midday.
