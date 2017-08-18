The weather in Donegal, Friday August 18th

Today will be cool and blustery with showers becoming widespread by early afternoon.

Some will be heavy and prolonged with a risk of thunder but the showers will be more isolated during the evening.

There will be some bright or sunny spells also. Highs of just 14 to 17 Celsius in fresh, locally strong, and gusty southwest winds, veering west to northwest during the day.

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. A few may be heavy.

Lows of 9 to 12 Celsius. West to northwest winds will moderate in most parts but remain fresh to strong along the north and west coasts.