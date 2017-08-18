Online entry for Donegal Marathon and Half Marathon closes today at 5 pm

Online registration for Sunday's Donegal Marathon and Half Marathon in Letterkenny closes today, Friday, at 5 pm.

Final registration and collection of race packs, T-shirts and goodie bags takes place tomorrow, Saturday 19th at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny from 2.00 – 6.00pm. Participants are advised that pre-registered runners can collect their race packs on the morning of the race, however no registrations will be accepted on Sunday.

Sunday's races get underway at 9.20 am, and will be officially started by Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, Mayor of the Municipal District of Letterkenny.

The Donegal Marathon route takes runners and walkers around the town of Letterkenny and the New Mills area. Road disruptions will be kept to a minimum but organisers are advising that there may be traffic delays and diversions will be put in place from 9.00am on Sunday. Although no road closures will be in place, there will be restricted access to the Oldtown bridge area during the race with motorists on the Rashedoge/Newmills to Oldtown area also asked to use the Conwal R250 road where possible for participant’s safety.

The Donegal Marathon route can be accessed online via www.donegalmarathon.ie