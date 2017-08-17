Conal Gallen asks, 'How's your father?'

A show for which tickets are bound to be in high demand is "How’s Your Father?", the new comedy play from Conal Gallen, which starts a national tour at The Balor, Ballybofey at the end of the month.

Written by Conal and his son Rory, it’s the follow up to the phenomenally successful "A Bit On the Side", and sees Conal rejoined by actors Jack Quinn and Paddy McMenamin who reprise their roles as long suffering husband Willie and camp neighbour Dick for this sequel.

Conal once again stars as Bridie Murphy – this time she’s opened a B&B, much to the consternation of husband, Willie. With young and confused neighbour Dick having some family problems, Bridie steps in help with predictably hilarious consequences.

"How's Your Father?" promises to be a non-stop, laugh a minute riot of craic, confusion and constant laughter with love, deceit, mystery, bad food and a bit of ‘How's Your Father’ thrown in for good measure.

"How’s Your Father?" debuts at The Balor, Ballybofey on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd of September at 8pm nightly.

Tickets are priced at €25 and are already selling fast from The Balor box office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com. A 16+ age rating applies.