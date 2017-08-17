Sticking to The Script

One of the biggest Irish bands in recent years, The Script, are coming to Derry's Millennium Forum next week.

The trio of vocalist and keyboard player Danny O'Donoghue, guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power are undoubtedly one of the success stories of Irish music today. In 2008 they released their eponymous debut album, The Script, which reached No.1 in Ireland and the UK.

A slew of successful singles and albums have followed in the intervening years, cementing their place at the forefront of Irish music. They’re fairly prolific in the studio with four albums to their name and a fifth – Freedom Child – being teased for a September 2017 release.

They’ve scooped awards for Best Irish Band, Best Album, Best Live Performance at the Meteor Ireland Music Awards and Meteor Choice Music’s Song of The Year as well as nominations for Best International Group at The Brit Awards.

Their Millennium Forum gig is one of only two special intimate Irish gigs announced in advance of the release of Freedom Child. This is a band that have played and packed out the biggest venues in the country, so it’s quite an event to get to see them in a venue like The Forum which, while it does seat about 1,000 people is quite intimate compared to the likes of the 3 arena (or whatever they’re calling The Point Depot these days – it’s hard to keep track).

The Script play The Millennium Forum in Derry on Tuesday next, August 22nd, with support from JP Cooper. I’d imagine it’s sold out at this stage but you can always try your luck. Tickets are/were on sale via www.ticketmaster.ie and for more information visit www.thescriptmusic.com