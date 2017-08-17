This week's highlights in Donegal and nearby

There were extra nights added for Hairspray at The Balor, Ballybofey - tonight, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday.

Both shows are sold out, although as always with sell-out shows, there's no harm checking in with the venue in case of return tickets. The originally scheduled shows, Tuesday, August 8th to Saturday, August 12th, sold out before opening night. Two extra shows added earlier, on Tuesday, August 15th and Wednesday, August 16th, sold out within 36 hours. Hairspray has proven to be one of the most in demand shows of the summer, and all credit must go to director Caroline Bell and her cast and crew.

Elsewhere Friday sees the Ulster Youth Orchestra Summer Concert in The Guildhall in Derry and there’s live music with Club Beo at Leo’s Tavern in Meenaleck, Crolly and Jazz Gazette in The Alley in Strabane.

Lore play The Alley on Saturday while Jinx Lennon is the headline act for monthly music night Disturbance in No. 58, on Upper Main Street in Letterkenny.

The Playhouse in Derry present a National Theatre Live screening of Angels in America (Part 1 Millennium Approaches) on Sunday. Part 2, Perestroika, will be screened the following Sunday, August 27th.

The Script play The Millennium Forum in Derry on Tuesday next, August 22nd, and the following night Wednesday, 23rd, sees longtime John Prine guitarist Jason Wilber at The Balor, Ballybofey.