Donegal man in court charged with rape

A Letterkenny man has appeared in court charged with rape.

The man, in his twenties, appeared at Letterkenny District Court this afternoon charged with two counts of rape at an address in Letterkenny on July 29th, 2016.

Garda Grainne McLoone told the court that when charged the accused made no reply.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended the accused be sent forward on indictment to the Central Criminal Court on both charges.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan said there was no objection to bail, but strict bail conditions would be imposed.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded the accused on bail with a cash lodgement of €2,000.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, continue to reside at his home address, sign on three times a week at Letterkenny Garda Station, and have no contact with the alleged victim, her family and witnesses.

Judge Gearty specified that he was not to have contact with the alleged victim by social media.

The case was adjourned to Letterkenny District Court on September 24th.