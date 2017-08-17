Daily transport service coming to east Donegal

A new daily transport service to be launched next week could be a transforming initiative for the east Donegal communities it will serve.

LocalLink Donegal and the National Transport Authority are to launch a new public and commuter daily transport service from Carrigans to Letterkenny via St. Johnston.

The service will be launched at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 23rd, at the St. Johnston and Carrigans Family Resource Centre.

“It’s going to connect us back into the outside world,” Mary Crossan, co-ordinator of the family resource centre, said. “We have had no service to Letterkenny for decades.”

The service is to run Monday through Saturday, leaving Carrigans for Letterkenny at 8am, 1pm and 4pm, and leaving Letterkenny for Carrigans at 12 noon, 3pm and 6pm.

The service will stop in Letterkenny at the Station Roundabout and at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The public and commuter service will travel via the areas of Drumoghill and Pluck, rejoining the dual carriageway at Dromore. The fare is €3 each way, and people with a bus pass can use it.

"We really appreciate the rural transport initiatives that have taken this on because we’ve been lobbying for a long time for improved transport,” Ms. Crossan said. “So this is a godsend.”

She said the service could be used by students attending Letterkenny Institute of Technology or people who work in Letterkenny. There is also the hope that even people who have cars will use the service, which would help ease traffic congestion in and out of the town.

"This is a great development all together for us – we’re really happy with it,” Ms. Crossan said. “The only thing to do now is for people to start using it.”

She said they also hope to develop park and ride facilities in Drumoghill and other areas served.